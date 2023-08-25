World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt dies at 36

World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt died Thursday at the age of 36, the organization announced.

Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, died “unexpectedly,” according to an article on the WWE website that did not mention a cause of death.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36,” WWE said. “WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.”

Wyatt, the 2017 WWE champion, was also known as “The Fiend.” His last televised performance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble in January.

“Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining superstar of his generation,” WWE said.

Numerous WWE stars paid tribute to Wyatt.

"Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda," John Cena said in a statement. "My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP."

Wyatt was the son of Mike and Stephanie Rotunda. Wyatt’s grandfather Robert Deroy Windham (Blackjack Mulligan), father, and two of his uncles all wrestled in the WWE.

His grandfather also played college football at UTEP and saw preseason action for the New York Jets. Wyatt redshirted on the Troy football team in 2007.

