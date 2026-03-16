Authorities track a surge in antisemitic attacks worldwide

A wave of attacks on Jewish landmarks worldwide appear to have been triggered by both terrorist groups and lone wolf sympathizers.

Europe saw a handful of troubling incidents over the weekend. A Jewish school in Amsterdam was damaged by an explosion. The city's mayor called it a deliberate antisemitic attack against the community.

The day prior, Dutch police arrested four men for starting a fire outside of a synagogue in Rotterdam.

Another synagogue in Belgium was also hit by an explosion a couple of days before that.

According to the BBC, French police have arrested two men, 20 and 22 years old, who are of Iraqi and Italian descent. Authorities say they were attempting to carry out what they're calling a lethal and antisemitic attack in their car.

In a search connected with the case, authorities found a semiautomatic weapon, a bottle of hydrochloric acid and an ISIS flag.

RELATED NEWS | Suspect in Michigan synagogue attack identified as a naturalized citizen from Lebanon

In the US last week, a man with a rifle rammed his vehicle into a synagogue in Michigan. The FBI is investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.

Federal authorities identified the suspect as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a 41-year-old naturalized citizen originally from Lebanon.

CNN reports Ghazali was flagged in U.S. government databases for having connections to suspected Hezbollah terrorists, but that he was not on the radar himself. Scripps News has reached out to federal authorities to confirm those details.

According to officials in Israel, Ghazali's brothers were connected to Hezbollah. One was a commander in the group in charge of managing weapons.

The man's relatives had been killed in an Israeli air strike in Lebanon days before the attack in Michigan.