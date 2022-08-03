You Can Now Buy ‘Hocus Pocus’ Coffee

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If the thought of another glorious morning makes you sick, maybe you just need a little coffee. “Hocus Pocus” coffee, to be exact.

New Joffrey’s Disney Sanderson Sisters Brew is a medium roasted flavored coffee with notes of caramel apple and cinnamon. Joffrey’s says the limited edition blend will “transport you back to 1693” (the year the Sanderson Sisters were hanged for witchcraft) and thanks to the caffeine, should have you running amok (amok! amok!) even on your sleepiest mornings.

The Sanderson Sisters Brew is available on Joffrey’s website, and the coffee company plans to have it available in their Amazon store next week. And, if you’re lucky enough to be going to Walt Disney World this fall, you’ll also find it at the Joffrey’s location at Disney Springs The Landing.

If you want to pair your coffee with more Hocus Pocus fun, Kellogg’s just created a Disney Hocus Pocus 2 Cereal, which will hit store shelves this month.

Created to celebrate the release of the much-anticipated “Hocus Pocus 2” sequel hitting Disney+ on Sept. 30, a Kellogg’s spokesperson tells Simplemost the cereal features berry brew-flavored purple, orange, and yellow star-shaped pieces topped with green and purple flecks inspired by the Sanderson Sisters’ robes.

Kellogg’s

While these appear to be the first Sanderson Sisters-inspired breakfast treats, there’s previously been everything from “Hocus Pocus” wine to cupcakes, decorations and costumes. You can order a “Hocus Pocus” Frappuccino from Starbucks’ secret menu. There’s also a board game, dog toys, an inflatable lawn decoration and someone even made a Lego set based on the sisters’ house.

While you count down the days until “Hocus Pocus 2” hits the streaming service, you can brush up on the original film before the sequel comes out by grabbing the DVD for a few dollars, or rent it on Amazon Prime anytime. You can also check out the teaser trailer below:

If you’re not up for coffee with the Sanderson Sisters, Joffrey’s has a few other fall blends as well including Disney Not-So-Scary Pumpkin Brew, Disney Happy Harvest Blend and Disney Minnie Mouse Apple of My Pie.

Of course, pumpkin spice season is also right around the corner, so you’ll soon be able to find pumpkin-flavored everything. A few items like Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Creamer and Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough are already in stores, with plenty of other goodies making their way to shelves soon, like Pumpkin Spice Oreo cookies, which will be in stores beginning Aug. 15.

Halloween treats are also beginning to hit shelves, like M&M’S Mad Scientist Mix, and you can already begin filling your home with fall and Halloween scents from Bath & Body Works.

Are you excited about Halloween?

