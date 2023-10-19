10 no-carve pumpkin decorating kits your kids will love

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The season of spooky ghosts and goblins is upon us — and with it comes the season of getting pumpkin guts everywhere while trying to carve a jack-o’-lantern.

While the ooey-gooey mess can be part of the fun with carving jack-o’-lanterns, if you’d rather your kids stay clean when decorating pumpkins this year, you may want to look into picking up some pumpkin-decorating kits that require no slicing or scooping.

Adobe

Take a look at some fun and easy kits that will turn your Halloween pumpkins into works of art — without all the cutting and sloppiness that come along with pumpkin carving.

MORE: 5 ways to stop your pumpkin from rotting before Halloween

$10 at Target

While this will work on any orange pumpkin, you might first want to paint it white with the included small tub of paint, and then insert the push-ins. And now you have a Jack Skellington jack-o’-lantern for Halloween!

$2.67 at Walmart

Priced at just $2.67, thisNo-Carve Pumpkin Decor Kit will turn your pumpkin into a mummy. Complete with paint, a paintbrush, template, stickers, and two cut-out shapes, the kit is for all ages.

$10 at Target

How adorable is this Paw Patrol Marshall pumpkin kit? You’ll paint your pumpkin red for this one, as the pumpkin serves as Marshall’s body, and then insert his head and four legs.

$14 at Amazon

You can take a boring orange pumpkin up a notch with this unicorn kit from Amazon for $14. The cute kit comes with a screw-in horn, jewels, paint and a sponge.

$10 at Target

Are you or your child a Mandalorian fan? You can get this Star Wars The Child Halloween Pumpkin Push-In Kit for just $10 at Target. The kit includes paint to turn an orange pumpkin brown like Grogu’s coat, along with a brush and character pieces including The Child’s face and hands.

$2.67 at Walmart

Looking for a way to light up your pumpkin without carving it and using a candle? This “Hey Boo” kit is priced at just $2.67 and glows in the dark. It includes paint, a paintbrush and two glow-in-the-dark decal sheets.

$7 (was $10.50) at Old Navy

It’s probably not the first place you’d think to shop when you want to decorate a pumpkin, but Old Navy actually has two super-cute and spooky kits: a bat and Frankenstein’s monster.

They were originally priced at $10.50 each but have been marked down to $7. Each kit includes two bottles of paint, a sponge tool and cutouts.

$11.50 at Amazon

You’ll get four pumpkin decorating kits in this pack from Amazon priced at $11.50, or just $2.88 each. The set includes enough plastic pieces to create a bat, a witch and two monsters.

$5 at Target

If you want to give your pumpkin a not-so-scary costume, this Princess Pumpkin Push-In Halloween Decorating Kit is just $5 at Target. The kit includes eight push-in plastic pieces including eyes, nose, mouth, bow and crown.

$10 at Amazon

You’ll be able to decorate tons of pumpkins with this pack of stickers priced at $9.99. The pack includes 80 sets of face stickers kids can make into 20 different face designs.

Will you be forgoing pumpkin-carving this year for a less messy Halloween pumpkin kit?

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.