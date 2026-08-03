Back-to-school event connects West Valley City families with free supplies

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A back-to-school event in West Valley City gave families a chance to pick up supplies, food and other resources as some parents say they’re feeling the strain of higher school supply costs this year.

Sunday’s event, hosted by Resilient Rise Tattoo, featured food trucks, local vendors, free school supplies, free kids’ haircuts, games, prizes, community resources and family activities.

The event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., came at a meaningful time for Allie Southwick, a mother of three who said she has been working to get everything ready for the school year.

“Seeing this, it was like a blessing in disguise,” Southwick said during the event. “Last week, I was feeling like a failure. You know, we have a couple backpacks at home, but they’re torn."

Southwick said the event helps her family during a difficult stretch after recently losing family members and losing her job earlier this year.

“It was really hard,” Southwick said. "My partner... we’re waiting for him to get onto full time with a job that he has because it’s only seasonal right now.”

A new analysis from Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation found a standard back-to-school basket is running about 8 percent more than it did last year.

“With prices rising, you know, it makes it hard for the families that are bigger,” she said.

Southwick said she was emotional as she arrived at the event on Sunday.

“Was crying on my way here because this is really special. They get to come and be able to pick something out and get supplies and just have some fun and be kids,” she said. “It’s been the biggest relief.”