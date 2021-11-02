10-year-old Utah dancer gets a surprise from the FOX 13 Dream Team

MAGNA, Utah — Get ready to meet our youngest-ever Dream Team recipient. Kaylee Anderson is just ten years old. But when we got a request to help her fulfill an unusual wish we couldn’t wait to help her and her family.

FOX 13's Bob Evans surprised Kaylee at one of the studios at Fierce Dance Academy in Magna where she was rehearsing.

Kaylee is in the fifth grade, she’s the oldest of four girls, and she lives for dance. Her parents do everything they can to keep her dancing. And that’s a challenge because classes and rehearsal time add up to more than two thousand dollars a year. We found out that she’s been learning a special solo that calls for a very specific prop, a throne. She needs to feel like a princess, but for weeks she’s been practicing using a folding chair.

We had a prop throne made with colors that match her costume and we surprised her with it.

Plus we had an even bigger surprise for her whole family.

Watch the video above to see what happened.

