Dream Team out of doghouse after helping Herriman dog rescuer

HERRIMAN, Utah — Kim Mikesell is on a mission to make the world a better place one dog at a time, and the FOX 13 Dream Team is happy to help her.

Mikesell was nominated for a surprise by her daughter, Brittany, who told us all about the many animals that have been saved, trained and rehabilitated by Kim.

Some are trained as special service dogs for people with special needs, while others are dogs with behavioral issues which shelters are unable to handle and Kim keeps forever.

Mikesell knows about second chances. She told FOX 13 that her past includes drug addiction, and she even spent several years behind bars. But rather than be ashamed, Kim has embraced that part of her story, and it now serves as motivation for the work she does for others.

Since Kim constantly spends her own money to feed and care for her dogs, the Dream Team gifted her with a truckload of dog food, dog treats, and dog toys, as well as a thousand dollars in gift cards to a pet supply store.

