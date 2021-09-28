Clearfield couple to learn repair bill paid by FOX 13 Dream Team

RIVERDALE, Utah — Pedro and Ambrey Loa have four young children. Pedro works full time, while Ambrey is a stay-at-home mom.

Their family vehicle stopped running a couple months ago.

They soon learned it needed nearly $3,000 worth of repairs.

The vehicle also needs a new computer chip, which has has been on back order for months due to manufacturing delays brought on by the pandemic.

In the meantime, Pedro and Ambrey have been renting cars and borrowing cars from family members to get by, while Pedro works overtime to save for repairs.

They were nominated for a FOX 13 Dream Team surprise, and some a plan was hatched to help them out.

They were called to the shop where their vehicle is being worked on, Larry H. Miller Jeep Dodge Ram of Riverdale.

Soon after arriving they were greeted by a mechanic, who is actually FOX 13s Big Budah.

He told them he found a strange item in their engine, which turned out to be a gift card for the family to Megaplex Theatres.

Then, the Loa’s were informed that their entire repair bill has been paid in full.

“This is amazing,” said Pedro Loa.

“I had no idea what was going on. No idea. I was not expecting this at all,” said a stunned Ambrey Loa.

