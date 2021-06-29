Bountiful parents facing tough times get 'cool' visit from Dream Team

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful residents John and Donna McKnight thought they were visiting a chalk art festival to enjoy the sidewalk masterpieces. Little did they know, the FOX 13 Dream Team was about to give them the surprise of a lifetime.

In a letter to the team, the McKnights' daughter, Kelsey, shared the story of her parents. She said John is struggling and needs a liver transplant, but still goes around the neighborhood helping in any way he can. Donna was the breadwinner of the family, but recently laid off from her job.

On top of all that, the McKnights live without air conditioning due to a broken cooler. That's all Big Budah needed to hear to spring into action.

