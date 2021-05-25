Utah 'mom' to many comes home to life-changing surprise

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — On a recent spring day, Paula Buckner came home from work, opened the garage door, and saw the FOX 13 Dream Team inside!

Paula has provided Foster Care for dozens of youth over the past 40 years or so.

Many of the kids she helped raise to adulthood regard her as their mother, and come back to visit regularly.

Some of Paula’s former foster kids even continue to live with her after they’ve “aged out of the system”.

But in recent years, a lung condition has slowed Paula down a bit.

Climbing the stairwell which connects the kitchen and living areas on the main floor to bedrooms and bathrooms above has become a daunting task.

Paula has refused to move to a one-level home, because she wants to stay where her former Foster kids can always find her.

The Dream Team surprised Paula with a brand new custom stair lift from Accessible Systems of Utah whose installers got everything in place in short time while Paula was away from home.

Watch the video to see Paula’s reaction to the gift and to learn a little more about her giving spirit and the impact she’s made.

