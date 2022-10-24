ADHD: early symptoms and what to do next

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD as it’s more commonly known, affects about 10 percent of school aged kids here in Utah.

A little higher prevalence here than other states, but experts say its highly treatable and there are several options to help.

“It can cause deficits per its name in attention, as well as causing some impulsivity and hyperactivity. But you don’t have to have all of that,” said Dr. Mike Franz, Senior Medical Director of Behavioral Health for Regence BlueCross BlueShield.

Dr. Franz says ADHD affects about 10 percent of kids ages 3 to 18, and twice as many boys than girls.

“But unfortunately, only a small number of those kids actually get the appropriate treatment,” said Franz.

He says there are certain signs to watch out for – high energy, challenges in sustained attention, irritability – usually diagnosed when kids start school.

“When kids enter kindergarten. That’s usually the time when it gets noticed by teachers,” said Franz. “You have to look out for potential other causes of these types of symptoms or behavior and especially trauma.”

Once diagnosed, experts say behavioral therapies and medications can help, and that ADHD is very treatable.

“There’s just strong evidence that medications and in particular stimulants are highly effective in treating ADHD. In fact, I often say to my patients and families, there is no psychiatric medication in pediatrics that’s more effective for behavioral health condition that stimulants are for ADHD. In fact, for 80 percent of the kids, they have significant positive response,” said Franz.

Dr. Franz also advises parents to turn to the school and other resources for help.

“If you have a child with ADHD, you can’t just take this on by yourself. ”

Request accommodations if needed that schools are required to provide.

“Like with test taking or a chair closer to the teacher or getting something in writing other than orally presented. Things like that can be very helpful,” said Franz.