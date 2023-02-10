Cardiac arrest vs. heart attack: what you need to know

February is American Heart Month – a time we spotlight heart disease and what we can do to prevent it.

We’ve all heard of cardiac arrest and heart attack, but did you know they are not the same thing?

Dr. Daniel Metzler, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield said, “They’re distinctly different heart issues. Cardiac arrest has been in the news with Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills football player. Cardiac arrest is much less common, but often deadlier. In fact, about 90% of those who have cardiac arrest don’t survive.”

Hamlin’s survival after collapsing on the field last month can largely be attributed to the immediate response from the medical team.

“Getting help right at the time of cardiac arrest, when you see someone drop…it’s critical that they get immediate attention,” said Metzler.

Heart attacks can also have serious deadly consequences, but as Metzler explains, they have more of a spectrum and there’s often more time to intervene.

“Cardiac arrest really refers to an electrical problem. It’s sort of abrupt electrical malfunction of the heart. Heart attack, on the other hand, or myocardial infarction is what it’s called in the medical community, is really sort of a circulation or really a plumbing problem. So, you can think of electrical versus plumbing if you will. In a heart attack it’s the blood through our blood vessels, or our pipes, doesn’t get enough oxygen to the heart and then the heart undergoes injury. ”

A few things you can do when it comes to prevention and improving heart health:

Know your numbers, including blood pressure and cholesterol

Optimize your weight and be physically active

Stop smoking and manage stress

Eat a low fat, healthy diet

“We forget that heart disease remains the leading cause of death and has for years, for decades. It ranks even higher, particularly in Utah, than many parts of the country,” said Metzler.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield is a proud sponsor of the American Heart Association's "Be the Beat" campaign to learn hands only CPR. Visit heart.org for training and helpful resources. It just may save someone's life.