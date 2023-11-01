How social determinants of health can impact you

Have you heard of the phrase “Social Determinants of Health”?

Basically, it’s socioeconomic or cultural factors that affect your physical health.

“Social determinants of health are modifiable factors that can cause or worsen illness,” said Dr. Anthony Dowidowicz, executive medical director for Regence.

Social determinants of health fall into five categories: employment, education, access to care, the neighborhood or environment where you live, and your community.

“The good news is by addressing these factors, we can have an impact on chronic diseases, like asthma and obesity, but sadly, many people can’t control these factors,” said Dowidowicz.

Dowidowicz said it not only hurts your health, but contributes to the rise of overall healthcare costs.

“80 percent of health costs are actually a result of these behaviors and social factors,” he said.

Utah is one of the more affordable places to seek healthcare. But Dowidowicz said there are some interventions that could make a difference, and it’s not just affecting those in low income or poverty situations.

“Building an equitable health system is simply the right thing for all of us to do,” he said.

But how does this relate to health equity?

“Health equity and the social determinants of health are very related, but health equity is a distinctly different concept. Health equity refers to providing an opportunity for everyone to live their healthiest life,” said Dowidowicz.

Not related to age, or gender, or other uncontrollable factors, but there are some challenges in figuring out the factors we can control.

“Well, one key challenge is simply data. Getting robust data that really gives us an accurate picture of the problem and which gaps exist is very important. That could expose simple issues like giving air conditioners for people with asthma or COPD, better health education in schools and community centers, providing more nutritious and healthier food. There are many other simple interventions that can really have big effects,” said Dowidowicz.