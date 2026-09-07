Broad Fire at mouth of Weber Canyon now 100% contained, officials say

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire burning at the mouth of Weber Canyon that grew to 145 acres is now 100% contained, Utah Fire Info said in an update Wednesday.

Officials said most of the crews have been released, but some firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor over the next few days to watch for internal hotspots.

The area remains closed, and the public is asked to stay out for their own safety, but there are no more lane or shoulder closures along I-84, according to Utah Fire Info.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"Fire managers want to thank the interagency response and public for their help and support through this fire," Utah Fire Info said. "We realize it had a high impact to the public and we're grateful for the cooperation to keep public and firefighters safe."

Utah Highway Patrol said a Saturday night crash caused by the backup killed a motorcycle rider after a truck struck an SUV, pushing the motorcycle into another vehicle.

For people living near the mouth of Weber Canyon, the fire was more than smoke on the horizon.

"It's so close to a lot of people's homes. Close to a lot of people's ancestral homes," Zane Covington, an Ogden resident, told us.

Covington said the pace of wildfires this season has been alarming.

"Wildfires happen, but the frequency of when they've been happening in the past two months has been kinda insane," Covington said.

Fellow Ogden resident Jacob Anderson said he worried about how Sunday's wind would impact the fire.

"It's kind of scary, because it feels like one minute, the wind might push it this way and the next, it's pushing right towards our town," Anderson said.

"With environmental disasters happening more frequently, I think it's a reminder that things are changing and the world is changing and we're not safe from it," Covington said.