Summit Academy reaches new heights as Cool School of the Week

DRAPER, Utah — Just when it seemed like the Cool School of the Week couldn't possibly be any cooler, we arrived at the summit... as in Summit Academy in Draper.

"I think that makes Summit Academy cool, it's basically our size and the people," said Hope Squad member Jocelin. "We're such a small school that we're able to truly get to know each other individually."

"The students are always really respectful," added student council member Lucas, who also graciously held the door open for multiple people this morning.

The Summit Academy campus in Draper is home to the junior high, while the elementary school is in the building next door. At the elementary school, first graders are learning Spanish in the brand-new dual language immersion program.

"We do 50/50 in Spanish," said Spanish DLI teacher Violeta Huncal De Perez. "We do science, math, social studies, reading, and writing, so they do learn content in the target language which is Spanish."

At the elementary school, fifth-grade students are also engaged in hands-on learning. One of their projects involved making a flotation device out of commonly used products.

"We are doing a STEM challenge, they've been learning about early explorers and how they had to cross the Atlantic," said one fifth-grade teacher. "What they had to do is to build a flotation device to protect the explorers that were crossing the Atlantic and may have fallen off of the boat."

Back in the junior high building, the art program is impressive, thanks to talented students and their teacher, Ms. Missy Brunisholz.

"We have an administration that not only are they cheerleaders for art, they champion art in a student's life, understanding how it enriches their life and also creating a well-rounded student education," said Brunisholz.

A well-rounded education also includes extracurricular activities, which students at Summit Academy have a handful to choose from.

"There's a lot of different sports, clubs, programs, and we're like a small family, we can do so much here," explained P.E. teacher Kenny Druce.

"I love working with all my companions and all my other players," said one student-athlete. "We learn from each other, and we become better at the game."

At the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union joined us at Summit Academy to honor a deserving teacher: Ms. Aimee McComb-Rohling.

"We're here to recognize an amazing teacher Miss Rohling, you are our Cool School of the Week, so we want to recognize you for all of the great work you're doing with student council," said Spencer Carver, Marketing Director for Granite Credit Union.

"I've been here a long time, and this is an amazing school with kids that do so much and can have all of their talents on display, and it just makes me so proud to be part of that for them," Rohling said.