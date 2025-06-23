8 days after deadly shooting, Utahns return to the Capitol to protest war in Iran

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of Utahns gathered for an "emergency protest" at the Utah State Capitol on Sunday with a simple message, asking for no war in Iran. Speakers said they felt it was important to organize a quick response to the Trump Administration's surprise bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran.

For many of them, it was the first time protesting since last weekend's shooting at the No Kings protest in downtown Salt Lake City. At that protest, a self-described "peacekeeper" used a handgun to shoot a man carrying an AR-15 style rifle. The "peacekeeper" also accidentally shot and killed another protester, 39-year-old Afa Ah Loo.

WATCH: How far was Afa Ah Loo from 'peacekeeper' when he was shot? We measured to find out

We measure how far away the victim was in the Salt Lake City protest shooting

One protester, who asked not to be named, said she understood why some were hesitant to come back for another rally. She said she was glad Sunday's protest against the war in Iran was not organized by 50501, citing mistrust between protesters and the organization.

"I was not near the shooting when it happened," she said. "I believe God wants us to renounce war and proclaim peace and try to establish peace for all of God's children around the world."

FOX 13 News interviewed Mitchell Vice within minutes after the shooting in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday. Eight days later, he returned to the Utah State Capitol to make sure his message would not be lost in the violence.

"I'm getting through it," Vice said. "Back on the saddle to keep protesting. These things keep happening, so you can't stop."

Vice was visibly shaken up after the shooting, breaking down in tears as he described what he saw.

He said he didn't think twice about coming back.

"I was born and raised Mormon for 40 years," Vice said. "We worshipped the 'Prince of Peace'... We're from all different cultures and political bends, but we're human. What binds us together is that we want to wake up and we want to feel safe."

Vice said he believes both men with guns at the No Kings protest likely made mistakes, but he didn't offer an opinion as to whether either of them should be criminally charged.

"Ultimately, no one has suffered like Afa's family. End of story," Vice said. "The truth is, Afa's family will suffer forever."

WATCH: Arturo Gamboa released from jail after protest march arrest