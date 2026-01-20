Utah Military Academy is FOX 13’s Cool School of the Week

From a nondescript building in Riverdale, something extraordinary is taking flight.

Utah Military Academy may be a small public charter school, but its impact reaches far beyond its campus. Students travel from across northern Utah — some riding the FrontRunner for more than an hour — to attend a school that’s changing lives.

Many cadets arrive struggling academically and leave thriving. Students build confidence, discover a love of learning and earn honor roll recognition along the way.

The school is home to one of the largest JROTC programs in the nation, where cadets practice honor, integrity, self-discipline and responsibility every day — in the classroom, in leadership training and in service.

Alongside traditional academics, Utah Military Academy offers programs rarely found in high schools. Cadets can take ground school, study airframe mechanics and gain hands-on experience restoring historic aircraft — turning learning into real-world opportunity.

That discipline carries into every part of school life, including athletics. Teams practice wherever space allows and travel across Utah to compete, driven by determination and pride.

From leadership development to hands-on aviation training, Utah Military Academy proves that a small school can make a big impact — shaping confident students and future leaders. And that's why they're being recognized as our FOX 13 Cool School of the Week, with a donation from Granite Credit Union.

If you know a Cool School, send an email to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form here.