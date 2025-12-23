Beloved custodian's family gets Dream Team Surprise

There are people who quietly make a difference without ever worrying about recognition — and often without realizing just how deeply they’re appreciated.

That was the case for Nephi Wirthlin.

Wirthlin, who lived in Orem, died last month just before Thanksgiving. Many who knew him say he spent far more time caring about others than thinking about himself. And as it turns out, a lot of people cared deeply about him.

On a Friday afternoon in December, a crowd gathered outside his family’s home — a flash mob of friends, coworkers and former students brought together by the FOX 13 Dream Team.

Some worked alongside Wirthlin at Cherry Hill Elementary School, where he was a familiar and beloved presence. Others were students who remembered the small moments that made him special.

“It was every nacho day — he would just always sing,” one former student said. “Something about nachos. He’d just make it up as he went.”

Others say his impact at the school often went unnoticed by those outside its walls.

“I don’t think that the school district really realized how much he did at that school,” one coworker said. “I really don’t.”

Neighbors, members of the local Latter-day Saints ward and the Dream Team all came together to support Wirthlin’s widow, Lauri, and one of his daughters, Kaya.

“We heard your story and we were just really moved by your husband and the impact he had — not only on the school, but on this community,” said Melissa Van Dam, a branch manager for Mountain America Credit Union.

The family received a Dream Team basket filled with blankets from Minky Couture, stockings for each of the daughters filled with goodies, makeup and headphones, and self-care items for mom. The family was also presented with a $1,500 gift to help with the holidays.

“We want to show you guys a little bit of love — obviously a lot of love — and just let you know that his legacy is not over,” Van Dam said. “The impact is probably more than you’ll ever know.”

Those closest to Wirthlin described a man with an infectious laugh and an even bigger heart.

“He just loved the kids,” one family member said. “He loved the teachers, and he had an amazing laugh.”

Family members say he never hesitated to help — often using his own money and time to do it.

“Whenever somebody needed something fixed, he would just go fix it,” one relative said.

Another added that Wirthlin would show up early — or even the night before — to make sure children didn’t have to walk through snow or ice.

“We gathered money one year for him to have rain gear and warmer gloves,” a coworker said. “Just because. We appreciated him.”

For Lauri and her family, the loss is still fresh, and the path forward is uncertain. But the Dream Team surprise offered more than gifts — it gave a community a chance to say what Wirthlin never asked to hear - thank you.