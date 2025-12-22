FOX 13 Dream Team brings hope after house fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan family of seven is getting a little help and a lot of love after a devastating house fire left them without a home and stripped away years of memories.

The Dalton-Casey family lost nearly everything in a November fire, including irreplaceable family photos and personal keepsakes. Neighbors told me the loss felt especially heavy for a family known for always putting others first.

“They’ve always put other people before themselves,” a family friend said. “Their house is always open for people to come eat dinner.”

That spirit of generosity is what led to a FOX 13 Dream Team holiday surprise for Melinda Dalton-Casey, a mother of five and a longtime caregiver who has spent more than 30 years supporting people with disabilities.

Melinda’s wife, Jennifer Dalton-Casey, nominated her for the Dream Team, writing about the quiet but powerful impact Melinda has made on countless lives.

“She’s raising five kids with autism. And she’s been a caregiver for over 30 years supporting people with disabilities,” Jennifer wrote. “Melinda provides dinners for those in need for those just looking for a hot meal. She would give the clothes off her back to someone in need.”

Hearing those words left Melinda nearly speechless.

“It is. It hard to hear it,” she said. “Cause I just — I don’t. I’m wanting to do good in this world, and I want to — there needs to be people that look after this world.”

With help from Mountain America Credit Union, the FOX 13 Dream Team delivered blankets, Christmas presents for the kids and other much-needed items to the family — small but meaningful reminders that they are not alone during the holiday season.

The sudden disruption caused by the fire has been especially difficult for the children, all of whom are on the autism spectrum. Loss of routine, uncertainty and adjusting to temporary housing can be overwhelming.

Still, the family’s foundation — built on patience, love and resilience — remains intact.

With support from their community and a little extra help, the Dalton-Casey family is beginning the long road forward — together.

If you would like to help the Dalton-Casey family rebuild, you can find their GoFundMe page here.

