Kearns brother steps up for sister after mom’s sudden death

A Kearns family is navigating the holiday season without their mother, following her sudden and unexpected death earlier this year.

It has been a difficult year for the Diaz family since Emma Baltazar died in April at the age of 52. A mother of five and the family’s primary provider, her loss left a hole that feels especially heavy during the holidays.

“The holidays just don’t feel the same this year,” said family friend Joshua Dew.

Dew said the family is still processing their grief.

“We really didn’t have a chance to say goodbye,” Dew said. “We are all still kind of lost and confused.”

An empty rocking chair inside the home now serves as a quiet symbol of that loss. But amid the tragedy, one of Baltazar’s oldest children stepped up in a powerful way.

Her 32-year-old son, Jonathan Diaz, has taken on the responsibility of raising his 13-year-old sister, Jayleen, Emma’s youngest child.

“She would take time out to help other people in need and those that were struggling,” Dew said of Baltazar.

Dew has known the family for nearly a decade and said he has watched Jonathan rise to the moment since his mother’s passing.

“Whether it’s paying bills, working hard every day — he does everything without complaining and he does it for his sister,” Dew said.

Dew shared the family’s story with the FOX 13 Dream Team, powered by Mountain America Credit Union and support from Master AutoTech. That led Good Day Utah anchor John Franchi and Sharlene Wells from Mountain America to knock on Jonathan and Jayleen’s door with a surprise.

“We heard how you have been facing adversity with such courage and you stepping up to take care of Jaylene and we have a few things for you,” Wells said.

Wells went on to share that both siblings would be receiving holiday gift baskets stuff full of items to make the season a little brighter, along with Utah Mammoth and Utah Jazz items, a Walmart gift card and a $1,000 surprise to help during the holidays.

“And guess what — I hope you will take care of a thousand dollars,” Wells said. “Will you go do something like that for Christmas?”

Jonathan became emotional as he talked about the months since losing his mother.

“It’s kind of just been like… a brain fog — it still doesn’t feel real,” he said. “It’s been tough — it has just been really hard.”

He said he has been working long shifts to make ends meet while honoring a promise he made to his mom.

“My mom has always told me…if anything was to happen to her, to take care of your little sister,” Jonathan said. “I know you older kids will be OK, but please take care of my little girl.”

He said the holidays have been especially painful.

“It’s been hard… it’s true what they say… around the holidays it gets really hard,” Jonathan said. “I just picture her everywhere.”

Still, he said his mother’s words continue to guide him forward.

“I know she would want us to still be positive and try to just keep moving forward,” Jonathan said.

Through loss and love, Jonathan is determined to keep his family together — and to make sure his mother is never forgotten.