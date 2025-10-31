Nurse devoted to youth mental health gets Dream Team surprise

Utah nurse Ashley Barney spends her days caring for others — at home, at work, and throughout her community. This time, the FOX 13 Dream Team, in partnership with Mountain America Credit Union and Master AutoTech, returned the favor.

Barney was surprised at Timpanogos Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family, coworkers, and cameras she didn’t see coming.

“She has a passion for mental health,” said Katie King, Chief Nursing Officer for Timpanogos Regional Hospital. “It’s amazing to have such an engaged employee who truly wants what’s best for our patients.”

Her kids helped set up the surprise, calling it their “first spy mission.” When FOX 13’s Max Roth revealed the reason for the visit, Barney was caught completely off guard.

Mountain America Credit Union’s Sharlene Wells presented Barney with a gift basket full of of gifts to pamper her - along with $400 in gift cards, theater tickets, $500 in cash, and a $1,000 donation to The Children’s Center Utah, honoring Barney’s commitment to youth mental health advocacy.

“This isn’t just work for you — this is who you are,” Wells told her.

Barney’s brother, Jon Jerman, nominated her for the surprise.

“She’s there for everyone — as a friend, a mom, or a nurse,” he said. “She deserves recognition for just how much she does.”

Hospital leaders and coworkers echoed his praise.

“We’re so grateful to have her as part of the Timpanogos team,” said Andrew Zenger, hospital CEO.

Barney laughed as she took in the moment. “I was just supposed to get a picture, so I did my hair,” she said, smiling.

To nominate someone for the next FOX 13 Dream Team surprise, click here.

