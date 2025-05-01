Utah teacher who received Dream Team surprise knows the value of a book

MAPLETON, Utah — Teachers know better than anyone the power of reading, but in some places, like Zimbabwe, a country in Southern Africa, a single book is a luxury.

"You could count on one hand the ones the children who have ever owned their own book," said Laurie Whiting. "I've been to Zimbabwe and spent some time in Africa, and what we take for granted here is it's really hard unless you've actually seen it."

Kelly Bennett doesn't take for granted being a Kindergarten teacher at Maple Ridge Elementary — or the books her students get to use.

"She's a kindergarten teacher, just so that the students don't outgrow her," joked Bennett's friend and colleague, Sherry "Murph" Sandberg.

"She truly knows the difference that she makes every day and works diligently to make sure all of her students feel seen and loved and that they're learning," said Maple Ridge Principal Sara Matis.

When Bennett heard the Nebo School District was upgrading their reading curriculum, she knew she wanted to make a difference. She called Laurie Whiting to ask if there was a possible way to get the books to Africa.

What started with a few boxes at Maple Ridge Elementary turned into a much larger collection involving the other district elementary schools. Bennett, Sandberg, and dozens of others jumped into action last summer. "Summer vacation for teachers is usually when you just kind of step back from education as much as you can," Sandberg said. "It was truly a work of love, and to be in the schools for that month, busy working together for such a good cause, was wonderful."

With the help of their efforts, nearly 50 tons of books on 65 pallets were collected and are currently on their way to Zimbabwe. "The reading, literally, the literacy effect in Zimbabwe will be, will be enhanced greatly," Whiting said.

This summer, a group of teachers from Nebo School District will go to Africa to teach Zimbabwean teachers how to use the new curriculum, but first, we surprised Benett in her kindergarten classroom with a FOX 13 Dream Team surprise. When we walked in with her colleagues, friends, and husband, Bennett was shocked.

Mountain America surprised Bennett with some travel essentials like a neck pillow, luggage, and some gift cards to her favorite places. Sandberg was also surprised by Mountain America Credit Union with a gift basket filled with all of her favorite things: BYU, Diet Coke, and German chocolate for the work she put in alongside Bennett. The two were also surprised with money to help with the shipping and packing expenses they and others paid with money from their own pockets.

"That will go a long way, bless you, thank you," Bennett said. "The people that are paying to ship the books, they just did it on faith that they would get the donations to send them, and people hear about them and they want to help."

