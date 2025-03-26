Utah man who breaks down barriers for children receives Dream Team surprise

SANDY, Utah — For some members of our community, many activities aren’t easily accessible. Ivan Gonzalez is trying to change that. He founded a nonprofit called “Best Seat in the House.”

It provides tickets to sporting events and theatre performances to children and their families. The recipients would otherwise encounter barriers to attending the events due to physical disabilities or financial hardship.

“Best Seat in the House provides everything from simple to core memory-making experiences, and we are so thankful,” said Jessica Pugh, the mother of Lachlan, a young boy born with a rare genetic condition. “Everyone desires inclusion, connection and joy.”

Lachlan beams with joy when reflecting on the experiences he has enjoyed thanks to Best Seat in the House. He even carries around a baseball he received while attending a Savannah Bananas baseball game last summer.

Lachlan wanted to lead the way as the FOX 13 Dream Team met Ivan at the Hale Center Theatre. Ivan thought he was going to meet representatives of the venue to talk about a partnership. Instead, he was shocked to see Lachlan, Jessica and people who volunteer with the nonprofit.

He was also stunned to receive a generous donation of event tickets, gift cards and a check for $2000 courtesy of Mountain America Credit Union. “I love surprising everyone and I don’t get surprised very often,” Ivan said. “We need a van for the charity. This will help toward it.”

The donation will also help Ivan continue his mission of breaking down barriers for as many children as possible. “We have some great families and we want to reach more,” Ivan said.

