Perry couple charged for sexually abusing minor

PERRY, Utah — A Perry couple is facing multiple felony charges after police say they sexually abused a minor and tried to destroy incriminating evidence.

Ryan Wood, 37, and K'Dee Wood, 37, were charged Monday, each with Forcible Sex Abuse, Forcible Sodomy, and Object Rape, and additional drug and firearms charges.

Charging documents state that back in May, the couple invited the underage victim to their home, gave them alcohol, and then proceeded to sexually assault the victim while they were unconscious.

After the assault was reported to police, detectives found a number of messages from the suspect to the victim and others confirming the assault, and confirming they knowingly got the victim drunk "so that [they were] passed out and/or wouldn't remember."

Booking documents filed by the Perry City Police Department state that two weeks after initially reporting the assault, the victim came to the police department to conduct a call with K'dee Wood, with detectives listening in. During the call, she confirmed the events leading up to and during the assault.

After the two suspects declined to talk to police, a search warrant was served, with police seizing several phones, hard drives, USB devices, as well as a number of illicit substances.

On the phones, police found a number of Telegram messages where Ryan Wood bragged about the assault to two other individuals. The phones were placed into Airplane Mode, allowing officers to read and extract them, but when the Wi-Fi was re-enabled, the messages came up as deleted within the Telegram application.

Messages in the same group chat that followed the then-deleted messages showed him discussing the evidence that had been seized by police, with the other individuals asking if he deactivated Telegram on his other devices.

The two were arrested June 26, and are currently being held without bail. Their first court appearance is scheduled for July 7.