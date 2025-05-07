Utah teen raises $2500 to help erase school lunch debt in his own community

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The ongoing school lunch debt issue affecting Utah students has led to tens of thousands of dollars being donated by members of the community. Even students themselves are helping their peers.

David Hafner, a junior at Alta High School, is one of those students and is being recognized as the Smith’s Zero Hunger Hero.

Going by the name "Van," Hafner is a straight-A student who truly cares about his community, working several jobs and participating in several service projects.

"I want to help out kids that can relate to me, and if I can help them see that donating money is a good thing in any way, and having them help out the community in their futures, that’s huge," David said.

Recently, the 17-year-old delivered a check to Butler Elementary School in Cottonwood Heights to pay off the lunch debt for every student, contributing $2,500 of his own money.

"The thing I least expected was how easy it is to help people in need," he said. "You don't need to go out of your way to do something. Small things can still help someone out."

David made his donation in conjunction with a non-profit called Utah Lunch Debt Relief Foundation, founded by D.J. Bracken.

Bracken said the foundation has raised about $50,000 so far.

"Sometimes you get a teenager who reaches out to you who wants to donate $2,500 of his own money toward school lunch debt," Bracken said about Haffner.

Donations like David’s are making a difference that ripples through the community.

"I didn't expect anyone to care," Bracken admitted about his foundation. "I made a Facebook post, thinking my mom would like it, and that would be the end of it. Instead, there has been a huge overwhelming response."

"It doesn’t take a lot of effort to help somebody," added David.

David's money-raising efforts were so impressive, they got the notice of Smith's, who presented the teen with their Zero Hunger Hero Award and a $500 gift card to help his cause.

Everyone is able to make an immediate difference, as a $10-20 donation below can pay for about 10 meals.