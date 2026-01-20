Gift of Hope: Inside Utah’s organ donation system

For many families, organ donation is a decision made in the middle of tragedy. For hundreds of patients in Utah each year, it becomes the reason they get a second chance at life.

In a new special report, FOX 13 takes viewers inside the complex, emotional and lifesaving world of organ donation and transplantation in Utah — a process often misunderstood, but one that touches thousands of lives.

Produced in partnership with DonorConnect, Utah’s organ procurement organization, Gift of Hope examines every stage of donation, from how organs are recovered and transported across the state to the medical teams who prepare them for transplant.

The report features interviews with physicians, transplant specialists and donation leaders, explaining how decisions are made, how donors are protected and why strict safeguards guide every step of the process.

Viewers will also meet families who chose to give the ultimate gift in their darkest moments, and recipients whose lives were saved because of that generosity.

At a time when national headlines and social media have raised questions about organ donation, the special offers clarity, transparency and a rare behind-the-scenes look at how Utah’s system works.

Ultimately, Gift of Hope is a story about trust, compassion and the extraordinary power of one decision to change — and save — many lives.