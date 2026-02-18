Utah lawmakers pay tribute to organ donors

At the Utah State Capitol, families gathered to honor loved ones who gave the gift of life.

Lawmakers recognized National Donor Day during the legislative session, highlighting the impact of organ donation across the state.

In partnership with DonorConnect, FOX 13 followed several donor families to Capitol Hill, where both the House and Senate paid tribute to those whose final act helped save others.

For the past several years, the observance has been formally recognized during the session. Organizers say it has become a meaningful tradition.

“It’s been just a wonderful relationship that we have with members of the House and the Senate,” one organizer said.

For families, the recognition provides connection during unimaginable loss.

One mother said that after her daughter suddenly lost her life, she found strength in the donor community.

“I’ve found a community,” she said.

Another family member who lost her husband last summer said support from others who understand the experience has made all the difference.

“It’s nice having support wherever you can get it, especially through this time,” she said.

Their loved ones’ decisions helped save others.

One family shared that their husband and father was able to help three people through the donation of both kidneys and his heart.

Another mother said her daughter helped four individuals through the donation of two kidneys, a liver and a pancreas.

Families said that while the pain of loss remains, knowing their loved ones saved lives brings comfort and purpose.

Advocates say more than 90% of Utahns support organ donation and transplantation, a rate higher than the national average. They say that generosity reflects the spirit of communities across the state.

“Utahns, by nature, are supportive and generous people,” one organizer said.

For the families at the Capitol, that generosity is not just a statistic. It is deeply personal.