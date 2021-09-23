Watch
CommunitySeen on TV

Actions

Link - Cosmic Battle Training (CBT) Card Game

Posted at 5:00 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 19:00:07-04

Link - Cosmic Battle Training (CBT) Card Game

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere