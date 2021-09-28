Watch
CommunitySeen on TV

Actions

Link: Davis County vaccination website

items.[0].image.alt
Davis County
Vaccine shot
Posted at 10:08 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 12:08:47-04

Link: Davis County vaccination information

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere