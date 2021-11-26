CommunitySeen on TV Actions Facebook Tweet Email Link: GoFundMe for Ayers family after fire Posted at 7:38 PM, Nov 25, 2021 and last updated 2021-11-25 21:38:24-05 https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-ayers-family-after-house-fire?fbclid=IwAR3HHcAXlU2n_1HBb2BwR6RVZQE7W0xF5HWdJOgiDLvC3B4_UMt91TtjHqs Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters About Us Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere