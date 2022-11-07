LINK: Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola project comments
Gondola Works
A video simulation of what a gondola would look like in Little Cottonwood Canyon (one of two proposals to alleviate winter traffic in the canyon)
Posted at 4:40 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 18:40:11-05
CLICK HERE to read public comments on the proposed Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola project.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.