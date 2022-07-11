Watch Now
CommunitySeen on TV

Actions

Link: Masked Singer Live Concert contest rules

Masked Singer Live Sweepstakes
FOX
Masked Singer Live Sweepstakes
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 11:12:13-04

CLICK HERE to see rules for the Masked Singer Live Concert contest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere