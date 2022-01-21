Watch
CommunitySeen on TV

Actions

Link: Midway Ice Sculptures Exhibition

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
ice.jpg
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 16:36:43-05

CLICK HERE for more information on the Midway Ice Sculptures Exhibition.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere