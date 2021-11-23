Link: SLC Airport apps

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo, people walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks and family reunions over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Posted at 4:50 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 18:50:04-05
SALT LAKE CITY — Here's where you can download the Salt Lake City International Airport apps:
ANDROID
iPHONE
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.