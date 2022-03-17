Watch
CommunitySeen on TV

Actions

Link to Airborne brand Gummies recall

Posted at 6:41 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 20:41:31-04

Link to Airborne brand Gummies recall
https://www.schiffvitamins.com/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere