Watch
CommunitySeen on TV

Actions

Link to public redistricting map drawing tool

Posted at 4:23 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 18:23:49-04

Click here for a link to the public redistricting map drawing tool for Utah.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere