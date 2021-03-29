Menu

Watch
CommunitySeen on TV

Actions

Link: University of Utah LGBTQIA+ Pride Week events

Posted at 3:50 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 17:51:32-04

lgbt.utah.edu/events/pride.php

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere