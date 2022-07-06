CommunitySeen on TV Actions Facebook Tweet Email Link: Utah Days of '47 contest rules Utah Days of '47 Posted at 1:36 PM, Jul 06, 2022 and last updated 2022-07-06 15:36:15-04 CLICK HERE for Utah Days of '47 contest rules Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters About Us Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere