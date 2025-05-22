How the 'Ladies of Charity' are trying to eliminate poverty in Davis County

NORTH SALT LAKE — A group of dedicated volunteers is working to eliminate poverty in Davis County.

The Ladies of Charity operate the Center of Hope food pantry. “We have people come who have jobs and a car but can't afford to buy food, medicine and maintenance, and ren,t and they come to us,” said Sr. Germaine Sarrazin, the executive director of the facility.

The food that those people receive is meant to bridge a gap when other means of assistance are depleted. “Our purpose isn’t to feed them for a month, our purpose is to be a stopgap. When food runs out or food stamps run out, they can come here with no questions asked,” Sr. Sarrazin said.

When a family in need asks for assistance, Sr. Sarrazin says her answer is always the same. “I get a phone call that says, ‘What do I need to do to be able to come?’” she said. “I say, ‘What you need is food, and we are here to help.’”

The pantry relies entirely on the service of volunteers and donations. No one is paid a salary. “We are here to help others,” Sr. Sarrazin said.

For their efforts, the Ladies of Charity were honored with the Smith’s Zero Hunger Hero Award and a $500 gift card. To learn how to help, volunteer, or donate, click here.