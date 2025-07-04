Why the pilot leading today's flyovers says he's thrilled about the mission

SALT LAKE CITY — ﻿On this 4th of July, people all across Utah will be marching in and watching parades, and what’s become a big part of many of these events…an Air Force flyover. ﻿They don’t last very long, but they definitely get the attention of everyone in the crowd.

They are loud, impossible to miss, if only for a few seconds, and awe-inspiring for many folks. But the flyovers aren’t random, and the Air Force pilots who volunteer for these “missions” say it’s a great way to give back to the community and celebrate our nation‘s birthday.

An Air Force flyover is now standard operating procedure for many Fourth of July celebrations in Utah.

﻿Lt. Col. Justin “Loco” Cleveland, of the U.S. Air Force, 419th Fighter Wing, is leading a formation of four F-35s this Independence Day. “Obviously, the kids are very into it, but grown-ups alike," Cleveland explained. "It’s a cool way to say thanks and celebrate our nation's independence, and I think it’s appreciated by most people of all ages.”

In order to secure those planes, Lt. Col. Cleveland says parade organizers first need to fill out some paperwork. "It’s been our honor in the 419th Fighter Wing to support Fourth of July flyovers over Utah for 37 years now. So, as many of those requests as we can, we like to pick those up.”

Lt. Colonel Cleveland’s call sign is “Loco," and he admits things can get a little crazy trying to fit them all in. “We have 17 cities we’re going to hit. There’s a lot of navigating back-and-forth up and down the state, to be able to get as many of those as close to the times they want as possible.”

However crazy the navigating is, Lt. Col. Cleveland says it’s a “mission” he and his fellow Air Force pilots are thrilled to carry out. “When the opportunity comes up to fly the Fourth of July, you’d be surprised how many volunteers we have. I have participated in two before, and this is the first time leading one. It’s a great thing to do, on the Fourth of July, celebrate and do all the flyovers.”

While this is fun for spectators, make no mistake about it…this is an exercise in precision flying for the pilots. In this case, a squadron of 4 F-35s will be flying in formation with the tips of their wings less than 20 feet apart, for two solid hours.