Derek Hough reveals wife had to undergo emergency brain surgery

Dancer Derek Hough is asking for prayers as his wife faces a terrifying medical episode.

In an Instagram post, the "Dancing with the Stars" judge said he had just finished up a show in Washington, D.C., when his wife, Hayley Erbert, became disoriented.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a blood vessel that burst, Hough said. The dancer added that Erbert underwent an emergency craniectomy and is now stable.

"I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her," Hough said.

Erbert, 27, is also a dancer. She's appeared on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "Dancing with the Stars."

Hough and Erbert were honored with an Emmy in 2021 for their choreography on "Dancing With The Stars."

In addition to appearing on TV, Erbert has toured with her husband and his sister, fellow dancer Julianne.

In a story on Instagram, Julianne shared her brother's update about Hayley, adding her voice in the call for prayers.

"Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek," Julianne wrote.

Derek and Hayley have been married for about four months. They tied the knot in August at a ceremony in Monterey County, California.

