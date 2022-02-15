Watch
Entertainment

Actions

3 women will reportedly host the Oscars

items.[0].image.alt
(AP Photo)<br/><br/>
oscars.jpg
Posted at 7:13 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 21:13:30-05

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will reportedly share hosting duties at the 94th Oscars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, each host will anchor a separate hour.

An official announcement will be made on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

The Oscars will be held in front of a full-capacity crowd at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 27.

Last year, the Oscars were held with limited capacity and required in-person guests to be vaccinated. This year, the Oscars will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Nominations for the Oscars were held last week.

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" leads all other films with 12 nominations.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere