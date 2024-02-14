Actor, director Kevin Costner to open film studio in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — After filming his latest movies in the St. George, actor and director Kevin Costner is set to leave a permanent mark in the area with a new film studio.

The star of blockbuster movies and television shows such as "Dances with Wolves," "Yellowstone" and "The Bodyguard," Costner will open Territory Studios on land by the St. George Airport.

The announcement was made Tuesday by St. George Mayor Michele Randall during her State of the City address.

Plans for the studio were shared in a video that was played during the mayor's address. Territory Studios will have 70,000 square feet of sound stages, along with 51,000 square feet of production warehouses and 31,750 square feet of production offices.

The studio will also include a Costner-themed restaurant when it opens, along with a tour for visitors.

Costner filmed a two-part Western in the St. George area in 2022 and 2023, with the movies scheduled for release in June and August. The films star Costner, along with Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington.