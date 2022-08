SALT LAKE CITY — Even if there's no rain in sight, tons of umbrellas are out at The Gateway in Salt Lake City.

The new art installation in the mall's restaurant row will please social media influencers "doing it for the 'gram," as well as anyone else who needs a little color in the lives.

Hundreds of umbrellas in the colors of the rainbow give shade to mallgoers and provide a great background for photos as they hover overhead.