Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison for her role in NXIVM sex-slave case

NEW YORK — "Smallville" actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for her role in the scandal-ridden, cult-like NXIVM group.

Mack had previously pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group's spiritual leader, Keith Raniere.

She cooperated in the case against Raniere and took responsibility for helping him create a secret society of brainwashed women who were branded with his initials, which was expected to lower her sentence.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, Mack's lawyers had asked that she get no jail time, given the actress has recognized her wrongdoings and publicly denounced Raniere.

In a letter obtained by THR and Variety, Mack addressed "those who my actions have harmed" and said she regretted her actions.

Mack went on to apologize to those who she believed she "was helping."

She also thanked "the court, my family, my therapist, and a few amazing friends" for their support during "this horrific chapter."

Mack is best known for her role as a young Superman's close friend on the series "Smallville."

Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison last October for racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking conspiracy, and two counts of sex trafficking.