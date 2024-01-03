Art on the slopes; Powder Mountain unveils rainbow tunnel installation

EDEN, Utah — Skiers at the Powder Mountain resort near Eden will be getting a little bit of artistic culture mixed in with their time on the slopes.

The resort unveiled a new art installation that re-imagines its magic carpet with a rainbow theme.

Titled Relay (Powder Mountain), the new tunnel uses tinted strips of vinyl that, according to the resort, "transforms the space into a polychromatic sundial, a machine for keeping time."

Powder Mountain

Created by artists Gerard and Ryan Kelly, the magic carpet sits near the ski school and changes with each pass through depending on the time of day and weather conditions. The resort added that the tunnel is calibrated to the sun, allowing it to refract the natural light.

Powder Mountain

"We couldn’t be happier to unveil this work for young skiers and hope the light play evokes a sense of awe as they begin to explore the mountain," said Alex Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer at Powder Mountain.