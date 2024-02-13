'Black, Bold & Brilliant' film series recognized for cultural excellence

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man is using film to shine a light on groups that are often underrepresented to tell their unique stories and remember history.

The Utah Film Center's "Black, Bold and Brilliant" series was recently recognized with an award during Black History Month.

FOX 13 News previously reported on Rusell Roots, a Texan who moved to the Beehive State seven years ago.

"Film is a really fantastic, storytelling, medium," Roots reflected. "It has the capacity to put a person in someone else's lived experience with such visceral power."

The films that are featured highlight the experiences of African Americans and other minority groups, giving Utah viewers a glimpse into other cultures and challenges.

"This is an opportunity for learning, engagement and compassion for everyone," Roots exclaimed. "It's exhilarating, to see people, expand their imagination, expand their sense of capacity, and community, is incredible!

For his outstanding work, Roots recently received a "Living Color" award while the film series got an award from City Weekly for Best Cultural Program.

"We're getting recognized for the work because really, Black history is American history," Roots said. "It's just a way to continually tell stories about the United States that sometimes it doesn't know about itself. "

The film series is continually gaining support and Roots said he understands a lot of work still needs to be done.

"The Utah Film Center has been here for 20 years, I'm excited to be part of that legacy," Roots reflected. "I'm excited for Black Bold and Brilliant to have been three years of that legacy and I'm just looking forward to continuing to push all of this great work and storytelling forward."

Throughout the year, the film series runs screenings for the public, with outdoor showings in the summertime. Roots encouraged everyone to plan on attending a screening and plan to have their understanding expanded.