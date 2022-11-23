Candy Cane Corner, 2022

Candy Cane Corner has a mission to make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness. Donations will benefit The Road Home, Volunteers of America — Utah, and First Step House.
Collection sites can be found at Les Schwab locations in South Jordan and Ogden, or you can CLICK HERE to donate.
Posted at 7:23 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 21:23:06-05
Candy Cane Corner has a mission to make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness. Donations will benefit The Road Home, Volunteers of America — Utah, and First Step House.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.