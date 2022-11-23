Candy Cane Corner, 2022

Watch Now
Candy Cane Corner has a mission to make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness. Donations will benefit The Road Home, Volunteers of America — Utah, and First Step House.
Collection sites can be found at Les Schwab locations in South Jordan and Ogden, or you can CLICK HERE to donate.

