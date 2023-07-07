Cherry Days in North Ogden is aptly named for this year, as this packed event now goes on all week long! It features a chalk art festival, fireworks, a car show, inflatables, live music, movies in the park, a parade, a carnival... and a whole lot more!
Posted at 8:50 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 22:50:13-04
