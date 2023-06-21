Cinemark Theaters offering $1.50 kids movies this summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Cinemark Theaters is offering parents a fun (and cheap) way to entertain the kids during the summer.
Every Wednesday, the Summer Movie Clubhouse showcases weekly movies just for kids; and even better, tickets are just a $1.50 for each child! In addition to a low admission price, discounts are available for snack packs and popcorn combos.
The program is held every Wednesday through August 10, with movies starting at 9:30 a.m.
The following Cinemark Theaters in Utah are participating in the Summer Movie Clubhouse:
- American Fork - Cinemark American Fork
- Farmington - Cinemark Farmington at Station Park and XD
- Midvale - Cinemark Century Sandy Union Heights 16
- Ogden - Cinemark Tinseltown Ogden 14
- Provo - Cinemark Provo 16
- Riverton - Cinemark Riverton and XD
- West Jordan - Cinemark Jordan Landing 24 and XD
- West Valley City - Cinemark West Valley City and XD
Here's a list of movies that will be shown during the program:
- June 28 - Sonic the Hedgehog
- July 5 - Mummies
- July 12 - The Bad Guys
- July 19 - Paws of Fury
- July 26 - DC League of Super-Pets
- Aug. 2 - Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
- Aug. 9 - Puss in Boots: The Last Wish