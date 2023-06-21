Watch Now
Cinemark Theaters offering $1.50 kids movies this summer

Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 12:49:57-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Cinemark Theaters is offering parents a fun (and cheap) way to entertain the kids during the summer.

Every Wednesday, the Summer Movie Clubhouse showcases weekly movies just for kids; and even better, tickets are just a $1.50 for each child! In addition to a low admission price, discounts are available for snack packs and popcorn combos.

The program is held every Wednesday through August 10, with movies starting at 9:30 a.m.

The following Cinemark Theaters in Utah are participating in the Summer Movie Clubhouse:

  • American Fork - Cinemark American Fork
  • Farmington - Cinemark Farmington at Station Park and XD
  • Midvale - Cinemark Century Sandy Union Heights 16
  • Ogden - Cinemark Tinseltown Ogden 14
  • Provo - Cinemark Provo 16
  • Riverton - Cinemark Riverton and XD
  • West Jordan - Cinemark Jordan Landing 24 and XD
  • West Valley City - Cinemark West Valley City and XD

Here's a list of movies that will be shown during the program:

  • June 28 - Sonic the Hedgehog
  • July 5 - Mummies
  • July 12 - The Bad Guys
  • July 19 - Paws of Fury
  • July 26 - DC League of Super-Pets
  • Aug. 2 - Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
  • Aug. 9 - Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
