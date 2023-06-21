Cinemark Theaters offering $1.50 kids movies this summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Cinemark Theaters is offering parents a fun (and cheap) way to entertain the kids during the summer.

Every Wednesday, the Summer Movie Clubhouse showcases weekly movies just for kids; and even better, tickets are just a $1.50 for each child! In addition to a low admission price, discounts are available for snack packs and popcorn combos.

The program is held every Wednesday through August 10, with movies starting at 9:30 a.m.

The following Cinemark Theaters in Utah are participating in the Summer Movie Clubhouse:



American Fork - Cinemark American Fork

Farmington - Cinemark Farmington at Station Park and XD

Midvale - Cinemark Century Sandy Union Heights 16

Ogden - Cinemark Tinseltown Ogden 14

Provo - Cinemark Provo 16

Riverton - Cinemark Riverton and XD

West Jordan - Cinemark Jordan Landing 24 and XD

West Valley City - Cinemark West Valley City and XD

Here's a list of movies that will be shown during the program: